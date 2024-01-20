Essam Al Sayed (Dubai)

Godolphin horses, under the supervision of Charlie Appleby, achieved a “double” in the seventh round of the Dubai Racing Carnival, which was held at the Meydan Racecourse, with the participation of an elite group of purebred Arabian and hybrid horses. The ceremony consisted of 9 rounds, and the prizes exceeded two million dirhams, sponsored by Dubai Ports World “DB.” World».

The filly “Silver Lady” for Godolphin, led by Michael Barzalona, ​​won the title of “21st edition” of the Cape Verde Race “Grade 2”, over a distance of 1600 meters on grass, with a total prize pool of 850 thousand dirhams, and she covered the race distance in 1:38:57 minutes. .

The second victory came for the Godolphin horses, under the supervision of Charlie Appleby, through “Mysteria Knight” led by William Buick, in the seventh round, over a distance of 1400 meters – grass “handicap”, and the son of Dark Angel recorded a time of 1:22:24 minutes.

Victoria's Manama Gold filly won the Cocoa Beach Stakes with a prize of 300,000 dirhams allocated for fillies over a distance of 1,600 meters on sand. The four-year-old filly recorded a time of 1:38:40 minutes.

With a difference of 3.5 lengths, “Al-Wari” by Al-Rahmani Racing, under the supervision of Ahmed Al-Muhairbi and driven by Richard Mullen, prevailed over his competitors at the opening of the evening dedicated to beginner purebred Arabian horses, over the sand mile with the participation of 16 horses, and recorded 1:48:93 minutes.

“Al-Arbid” by Nasser Askar, supervised by Musabah Al Muhairi and led by Connor Beasley, surprised his competitors in the second half at a distance of 1,200 meters – grass, designated for beginner purebred hybrid horses, recording 1:09:94 minutes.

“Mr. Kafu” by Sultan Ali, supervised by Ahmed bin Harmash, and led by Connor Beasley (double), won the third round “handicap” award for a distance of 1200 meters – sand, ahead of the first candidate, “Majir”, and recording 1:12:14 minutes.

“Franz Kafka” by Hamdan Sultan Al-Sabousi, and the leadership of Saif Al-Balushi, awarded the double to coach Ahmed bin Harmash, who won the fourth heat for a distance of 1900 meters for the Dubai Trade title, recording 1:55:45 minutes.

“Imperial Empire” of Touch Gold Racing, under the supervision of Bobat Simar, and led by Taj Oshi, benefited from the stumble of the frontrunner, “Master Sergeant”, to snatch the title of the eighth session of the sand mile “handicap”, recording 1:38:34 minutes.

“Mount Tempura” was the star at the end of the evening in the ninth heat of the 2000 meters – grass, confirming its superiority and awarding the double to the owner Nasser Askar, the trainer Musabah Al Muhairi, and the jockey Michael Barzalona, ​​recording 2:02:33 minutes.