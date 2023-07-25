Konami is undoubtedly racking his brains and thinking big for the relaunch of his horror brand with the chapter, in an interactive streaming series sauce, Silent Hill: Ascension. However, as often happens in these cases, the leak is around the corner as curiosity is very strong both from insiders and from fans when it comes to a title that is still considered a milestone in videogame evolution today.

The change of media and the choice to make the viewer a participant in the adventure make the series something that is not yet too well-known but, it must also be said that the material shown so far looks good. During the San Diego Comic Con Konami And Genvid Entertainment wanted to reward those who were on the spot with the opening scene of the series: a poor quality video was however stolen and you can watch it at this address.

The scene, if you don’t want to spoil it on video, shows two people intent on performing a sort of ritual which however goes damn wrong: the Creative Director, Martin Montgomery he has declared:

We are going to more global places and delving deeper into how these relationships may be affected by this trauma. If I have an unresolved trauma, how does it impact not only me but also the people around me? How does it affect the community? And if it remains unsolved, how does it affect my descendants if I never address it?

In short, the series seems promising, we await several updates during the year.