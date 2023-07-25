Jaylen exceeds the 276 million of Jokic’s contract with Denver. Next summer he can be surpassed by teammate Tatum, to whom the Celtics will be able to give 318

The more days went by, the more media and fans wondered why the Celtics hadn’t yet put the contract extension with Jaylen Brown on paper. The leadership preached calm. And in fact today the signing arrived and made history: 5 years for 304 million, more than 60 a year, which make him the highest paid player in the history of the NBA. The winger had become eligible for the maximum collective agreement after being included in the second quintet of the best players last season. The announcement was made by his agent, Jason Glushon.

in andalusia — The delay was due in part to Brown's trip to Spain, who traveled to Andalusia where he vacationed before returning to Boston. On his return, Sunday evening, the decisive meeting, with yesterday's medical examinations before signing. The Celtics are therefore betting everything on the Tatum-Brown couple, which led them to play three conference finals in the last 4 years, with the landing in the Finals in 2022, lost against the Warriors. Jaylen's contract surpasses that of Nikola Jokic with Denver by 276 million.

couple of 130 million a year — Next summer, Tatum will also have the opportunity to sign a “supermax” deal that would earn him 318 million, surpassing that of his teammate. The problem at that point for the green-and-whites would be how to build the rest of the team without exceeding the salary cap. There is still the possibility that Boston will sell Brown at the end of next season, since they don’t have a clause in favor of the player to prevent it.