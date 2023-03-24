Silent Hill 2 Remake is one of the most awaited titles on the horror scene, announced just a few months ago (the first trailer in October 2022) already seems close to publication.

The CEO of Bloober Teama Polish studio famous for the production of horror, has declared that Silent Hill 2 it’s almost complete. The next step, confirms Piotr Babieno, will be to put the product in the hands of Konami.

It will in fact be Konami, reports Babieno, who will organize the marketing campaign and decree a definitive exit window.

The remake of Silent Hill 2 will certainly be faithful to the original and will allow you to visit the legendary silent Hill with a quality never seen before.

The title has been announced, since the first teaser trailer, for PS5: the promised graphic quality will therefore be of the highest level, so much so that it will be unsuitable for older generation consoles.

We remind you that the Bloober Team is a real guarantee seal for horror titles: the same team is also dealing with the highly anticipated Layers of Fear and managed the making of The medium and the mysterious Project M.