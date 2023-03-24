The French government on Friday prohibited the installation and use of “leisure” applications, such as the TikTok social network or the American platform Netflix, on the professional phones of 2.5 million agents of the State civil service.

These applications present “risks in terms of cybersecurity and data protection for public agents and the administration,” said sources close to the French Minister of Public Administration, Stanislas Guerini.

A ministry source said the ban would include “gaming apps like Candy Crush, streaming apps like Netflix and recreational apps like TikTok.”

TikTok is very popular for its short and viral videos and has more than 1 billion active users in the world.

The move by the French authorities follows in the footsteps of several Western governments and institutions that have banned or limited the use of TikTok on professional devices, fearing spying issues.

Among them the European Commission and Council and the governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Canada and New Zealand.

The group has insisted that the Chinese government has no control or access over this data.

But in November, the company admitted that some employees in China could access the data of European users. And in December, he claimed that workers had used the data to spy on journalists.

In response, Chinese authorities said Friday that they “never” ask companies to hand over data collected abroad.

The government “has never and will not ask companies or individuals to collect or release data from foreign countries in a way that violates local law,” Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told a news conference. .