Club América will receive Club de Fútbol Monterrey on the corresponding day 14 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, in which it will be one of the most attractive duels of the weekend, and the Águilas could face the confrontation without their scorer, Henry Martin.
This after something happened in the evening training session last Thursday that drew attention and that is that the team’s top scorer and current leader for the individual scoring title, as well as its captain, set off the alarms of those present in practice when they saw him with differentiated work compared to the rest of the group.
And it is that while the team played tennis-ball on court 2 of the Nest, the ‘Bomb‘ I was in the next field with a trot supervised by the club’s kinesiologists. After a few minutes, he returned with them and they headed towards the dressing room area without him appearing on the field again.
According to information from the portal Monumental Eaglesonce a week, Henry He makes this type of recoveries in a preventive way, in order to avoid muscle injuries as far as possible, so this Friday he should train with the rest of the team when those from Coapa close their preparation to receive Rayados.
Notably, Henry Martin, could become the best scoring champion in the last decade of Mexican soccer. And it is that if he scores three goals in the last four games for the Eagles, he will reach a total of 15 goals, one more than players like André-Pierre Gignac, Ángel Mena, Djaniny Tavares and Enner Valenciathose who were crowned with the most scores by scoring 14 goals.
