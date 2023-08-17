The Emirate of Ajman Committee for the Federal National Council Elections continued to receive those wishing to run for the second day in a row yesterday, as they flocked to the headquarters of the committee to submit their papers and pay the fees, while the committee received the papers of other candidates through the electronic registration process.

The head of the committee, Rashid Abdul Rahman bin Gibran Al Suwaidi, said that the second day witnessed a remarkable turnout from members of the electoral college to register through the platforms designated for remote candidacy, and no technical observations or malfunctions were recorded during the electronic registration process.

The process of submitting applications took place according to the plan and mechanisms established in coordination with the committee and the concerned agencies in everything related to technical, technical, administrative and security matters in order to ensure the success of the electoral process.

And he considered that «the good turnout rate provides a positive indication of the expected final outcome of the registration process until next Friday», noting the turnout for candidacy from young people and women.