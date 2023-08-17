US Congresswoman Green admitted the complete failure of anti-Russian sanctions

Member of the US House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor Green commented on the report of the Swiss bank UBS on the growth of Russia’s wealth. She spoke about this on social media. X (former Twitter).

Green acknowledged the failure of US anti-Russian sanctions. “No more money to Ukraine,” she urged. The congresswoman recalled that Washington sent $113 billion to Kyiv and is still giving it $1 billion every month.

“Russia is getting richer, while America is getting trillions poorer,” she concluded.

Earlier in the United States, they talked about Russia that got rich in a year. Business Insider (BI) columnist George Glover noted that Russians have improved their wealth in 2022 by hundreds of billions of dollars. “The US and Europe have lost trillions of dollars. Moscow has earned $600 billion in addition to its assets,” she stressed.