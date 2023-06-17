Free games, how to tell him no? On the occasion of its summer sales, GOG decided to give away Sigma Theory: Global Cold War, a sci-fi turn-based strategy in which we must be able to make our nation reap the maximum benefits of the so-called Sigma Theory, before others do. What is it about? Of a new technology that gives you the power to destroy the global financial system, wiping out entire nations and even making you immortal.

For redeem it you have to go on GOG main page, scroll to the banner and click on the green button. Of course, to have the game you must be connected to the platform with a valid account and without limitations. We recommend not starting from the game page, because you would be sent back to the main one.

Since you are on GOG, also take a look at the many offers from summer sales. Surely you will find something that suits you. The best starting point is always there wishlistbut there are also the categories of offers to help.

For example, you can take home Prey for €8 instead of €39.99, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind for €3.79 instead of €14.99, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition for €16.54 instead of €49.99 and many other titles. There are also really superb offers, such as Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, which you can buy for 0.99, or Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2 for €0.89 instead of €5.99.