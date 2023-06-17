A chilling incident has shocked Marion County, Tennesseewhen a 48-year-old man identified as Gary Barnett made the decision to take his own life after murder his wife, her daughter and three innocent children.

What is shocking is that Barnett had shared on Facebook months before a Photography where he wore the iconic mask of Jason Voorhees, the terrifying character from the horror movie Friday the 13th.

According to disclosed information, Barnett apparently had left hints of his sinister intentions through social media before carrying out the multi-homicide on Sequatchie’s Pine Street.

Barnett’s violent attack targeted his wife, Regina Barnett, 48, as well as Britney Pérez and three minors, whose identities have not been released. In addition, another adult person was seriously injured when he was shot three times.

As it has been known, Regina had already applied for a protection order a month earlier due to her fears of being attacked by her husband.

In court documents, she mentioned that Barnett owned between 50 and 60 guns In his bedroom.

“I’m afraid he’ll get drunk and shoot me“The desperate woman wrote on her application. “My soon-to-be ex-husband has threatened to shoot me and subjected me to verbal abuse on a daily basis. Also, he has threatened to kill my dog,” Regina added.

It is important to note that the protection order was still in effect at the time of the tragic event.

In addition to the disturbing Jason costume that he had shared on social networks, the suicide bomber also posted a video in which he questioned women who speak negatively of the men they had relationships with, without feeling guilty for the way they treated them.

Barnett shared on his social networks a quote attributed to mechanic Marvin Heemeyer that says: “I have always been willing to be reasonable until I had to be unreasonable. Sometimes reasonable men have to do unreasonable things”.