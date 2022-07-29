Energy company Siemens Energy has denied reports that it received reports of damage to turbines on the Nord Stream gas pipeline (SP). This is reported TASS with reference to the press service of the company.

According to the agency, in addition to the fact that Siemens Energy Corporation does not have information about damage to the turbine for the Portovaya compressor station, the company also emphasized that they do not have access to the station itself.

Earlier on July 29, Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Gazprom, said that Siemens had eliminated no more than a quarter of the identified malfunctions at the turbines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. In addition, according to Markelov, sending a gas turbine engine from Canada to Germany instead of Russia does not meet the terms of the contract. He noted that soon “Gazprom” will publish a part of the correspondence with Siemens regarding the repair of turbines.

Prior to this, on June 14 and 15, Gazprom announced the shutdown of two, and then another, gas pumping units serving Nord Stream. The decision was made due to the situation with Siemens turbines, which the German company could not return from maintenance from Canada due to sanctions against the Russian Federation. On July 17, it became known that the Canadian side nevertheless sent equipment to Germany.

On July 25, Gazprom announced the shutdown of another turbine and specified that the daily capacity of the compressor station from July 27 will be up to 33 million cubic meters. m per day.

At the same time Markelov said that Siemens does not repair the faulty engines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, which is why only one gas turbine engine is currently operating at the Portovaya compressor station. He specified that a total of six gas pumping units of the German company were installed at the station.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov expressed hope for a successful outcome in the delivery of the turbine.