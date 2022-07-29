“Hey semen bucket, go get some beer!” Or won’t you soon be saying that to our future queen in the canteen of the Amsterdam Student Corps? In that case, do you only use the title ‘whore’? What does it matter. As long as there’s beer.

Will Princess Amalia still be a member or has daddy come up with something better for his daughter in his speedboat? Because of course there are limits. You just have to protect your young children in a fatherly way against some excesses. Prevention is better than a psychiatrist. Let’s face it: breaking that rhyme about that neck and then sticking your dick in it just wasn’t fresh. Well rhymed.

Paraplegia sex, a classmate emailed the king. That same baron also sent that other video that is floating around the internet. An act in which two tattooed scary necks pound their heads against the flames of two ladies standing straddling to loud house music, while a mob of fraternity balls visibly enjoys it. That was also an act at one of the cozy lustrum parties.

Gynecology internship, joked another friend in the royal app group. Of course there was a lot of laughter about that.

By the way, in the brilliant whore speech I noticed that only about half of the cockroaches dressed in uniform according to good German tradition on the command ‘whore!’ shouted. With this they will also defend themselves with their respectable parents. Especially to their mother, who was still called ‘slot’ by Dad thirty years ago in the same cafeteria.

Dad sometimes says that to her when he has a sip. “Hey, old chap, we’re going into our basket!”

But now the son will stutter: “No really mom, I didn’t participate and, like the rest of my dispute, it was very bad that it was called.”

To which mom will ask the apple of her eye: “And did you then leave dinner with your entire student house?”

Dad doesn’t interfere. He used to say worse things when he was young. Only then were there no treacherous films. Luckily don’t say.

Ah yes, the annual cockroach riot. At Vindicat there was once an easy-fuck-girl list, at Minerva the zeros had to crawl through the senior year vomit, in Belgium a sweet boy did not survive liters of fish sauce, so it was time for Amsterdam to make a statement.

The Amsterdam Zuidas is undoubtedly busy with it. I recently heard that all 16-year-old cocks who go to drink in Knokke or practice fucking in Mallorca all bring their own lawyer. He only gives one advice on the outward journey: deny everything in any case. Even if there is a dead person. You weren’t there.

Do I understand that Mayor Halsema will also get involved? They do speak their language and are therefore well understood by the future doctors and directors. No grunt talk. I think our GroenLinks Femke is especially displeased that there was only a separate men’s and women’s dinner. No cozy inclusive lhbtiq+ wreath? And had she seen in the video that not only the shirts were stark white, but all the faces were actually too? The Senate will defend itself with the fact that there were indeed immigrants. Okay, in the ministry, but they were there.

The balls receive a final warning, but the hooligan den on the Amsterdam Warmoesstraat will remain open.

Furthermore, our king is not worried about his dear daughter. It is a good preparation for her God-given work. Then she has to drink beers with Putin’s children and shake other scary hands. So ‘sperm bucket’ isn’t so bad after all.

And the students themselves have to find a new chairperson to take the place of that brave Heleen Vos, who rightly gave up. Tip? Boris Johnson has plenty of time and is absolutely cut out for it. And wait for the congratulations from one Donald Trump, who will praise the Amsterdam boys for having clearly put the women in their place. In short: a storm in a glass of beer. And now? Nice muddling through. Bravely forward towards 1923.