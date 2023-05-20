In a snapshot spread on social media, during the Manchester City-Real Madrid match, Guardiola “yelled” at De Bruyne, asking him to pass the ball.

After the Belgian star lost the ball to Real Madrid, he waved his hand angrily at his coach and told him, “Shut up…shut up.”

That shot sparked great controversy, and De Bruyne’s behavior was considered “strange” towards his coach, who was known for his strong personality and control over the players.

Interpretation of the shot

During a press conference on Friday, Guardiola was asked about the shot.

Guardiola’s response: “I love that kind of reaction from Kevin. We’re yelling at each other and I love that.”

He added, justifying the Belgian player’s nervousness: “You should see the number of times he shouted at me in training, and this is what we need from him.”

He continued, “It is not personal, you need these things to be able to compete.”

It is noteworthy that Manchester City achieved a wide result by defeating Real Madrid 4-0, on Wednesday evening, and will win the English Premier League title, on Sunday, in the event of its victory over Chelsea.