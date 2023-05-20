Saturday, May 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia | Russia wanted the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Russia | Russia wanted the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court

Two months ago, the International Criminal Court ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children’s Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova.

Russia has issued a search warrant for the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC). by Karim Ahmad Khansays the opposition media Mediazona.

Mediazona found out about it from the search database of the Russian Ministry of the Interior.

The search warrant was issued two months after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president About Vladimir Putin and the Children’s Ombudsman From Maria Lvova-Belova.

According to the International Criminal Court, Putin and Lvova-Belova are responsible for the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Three days after the ICC’s announcement, Russia announced that it would open an investigation against the ICC’s chief prosecutor and judges.

Russia is not a member of the Criminal Court. It has announced that the court has no jurisdiction in Russia.

See also  Lawsuits | An ugly mess emerged from the oil-hungry Audi - Autokauppa becomes the payer

#Russia #Russia #wanted #chief #prosecutor #International #Criminal #Court

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Nicolás Echavarría could not make the cut at the PGA Championship

Nicolás Echavarría could not make the cut at the PGA Championship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result