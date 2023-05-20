Russia | Russia wanted the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court

Two months ago, the International Criminal Court ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children’s Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova.

Russia has issued a search warrant for the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC). by Karim Ahmad Khansays the opposition media Mediazona.

Mediazona found out about it from the search database of the Russian Ministry of the Interior.

According to the International Criminal Court, Putin and Lvova-Belova are responsible for the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Three days after the ICC’s announcement, Russia announced that it would open an investigation against the ICC’s chief prosecutor and judges.

Russia is not a member of the Criminal Court. It has announced that the court has no jurisdiction in Russia.