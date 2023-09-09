‘Shrek’ was a clear example of animated films for the family. His first film was released in 2001 and today he has stood out on Instagram after revealing a dark secret in one of the most moving scenes. The drivers of ‘The boys in the background 4’, a YouTube channel, found what was keeping the tape directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson.

The conductors of the YouTube channel “turned” the “Shrek” movie into an onion to start removing layer by layer until they got to the bottom of this secret, which some have only been able to realize years later. When this was revealed, many fans were saddened to see this detail from the original film and that has now become one of the most disturbing elements of the plot. Keep reading this note and find out what it is about.

How long was this ‘Shrek’ secret kept?

It’s been 22 years for the vast majority of fans of this animated classic to know this secret, which —to tell the truth— is not so hidden and can be seen with the naked eye, since a good shot is made of it on the film ‘Shrek’. This famous ogre has released six films in its entirety, after the first release came ‘Shrek 2’, ‘Shrek the Third’, ‘Shrek Happily Ever After’, ‘Puss in Boots’ and ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ . Those five animated classics mentioned do not keep any secret, like the one that happened in 2001 with the premiere of ‘Shrek’.

The first ‘Shrek’ movie was released in 2001. Photo: Frames

What terrible secret has the ‘Shrek’ movie kept?

The conductors of the YouTube channel explained in detail what is the secret that ‘Shrek’ kept for so many years. The scene that they slowly describe and detail is when Lord Farquaad decides to catch all the magical beings, including the family of bears (dad, mom, and son). After ‘Shrek’s’ rescue, the magical beings return home; However, in the forest you can see only his father and his son, but not his mother.

Next, we can see in another shot of the film the Lord’s room, where on the floor it is possible to see in detail how there is a bear fur lying on the floor as a carpet and it has a bow on its head. So the conclusion is that that bear is the mom.

In addition, this is understandable because in the previous shot in the forest you can see how the father comforts his son who was crying, obviously it would be due to the death of his mother.



