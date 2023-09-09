The well-known producer and actor, Eduardo Verástegui, officially presented his declaration of intention as an independent candidate for the presidency of the Republic in the 2024 elections in Mexico. This announcement was made at the National Electoral Institute (INE), where Verástegui expressed his desire to lead a change in the country.

During his visit to the INE, the actor emphasized Mexico’s need for a real change in its policy and questioned the similarity between the candidates Claudia Sheinbaum and Xóchitl Gálvez, stating that, although they may differ in superficial aspects, they are essentially the same. “Is that the opposition? We cannot allow ourselves to be manipulated,” he declared.

Family, we are on time! In politics there are no empty seats. We still have an opportunity to save Mexico and build an option that allows us to recover what we lost and the future of our nation. Enough of indifference and passivity in electoral politics. Long live Mexico! pic.twitter.com/lvLn6si6zb — Eduardo Verastegui (@EVerastegui) June 8, 2023

Eduardo Verástegui, who recently presented the film ‘Sounds of Freedom’, delivered all the required documents on the last day established by the electoral body to formalize his intention to compete in next year’s presidential elections.

Furthermore, in an interview with the media, Verástegui argued that Mexico cannot experience significant change with the same old parties and politicians, which is why this inspired him to launch his candidacy. He affirmed his opposition to the recent decriminalization of the termination of pregnancy by the Supreme Court.

The leader of the Frena movement, Gilberto Lozano, showed his support for the candidacy of the actor, noting that “subject to the approval of the INE, there is already a third candidate for president of Mexico.” In his message, Lozano questioned whether the man’s candidacy could be a “miracle against abortionists and gender ideology.”

After his presentation at the INE, Verástegui reinforced his message on social networks, where he affirmed that his fight is focused on life and freedom, He stated that it is time to remove the usual politicians from power. In addition, he shared that he made the most important decision of his life by registering as an “aspiring independent candidate for the presidency of the Mexican Republic” for the June 2024 elections.

It is a fact. It’s time. After a period of discernment, I made the most important decision of my life: I have just registered with the INE my intention as an aspiring independent candidate for the presidency of the Mexican Republic, for the elections on June 2,… pic.twitter.com/yEUWSJdc2Q — Eduardo Verastegui (@EVerastegui) September 8, 2023

Eduardo Verástegui has been known for his conservative discourse and his pro-life position, which he has promoted since his participation in the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

On different occasions, he had expressed his intention to be a candidate through videos and posts on his social networks under the “Viva México!” campaign, in which he criticized the actions of the current administration.

