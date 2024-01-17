The last champion of the Champions Trophy is preparing to start the new season in the United States. Martín Demichelis and his coaching staff received the schedule of all the matches that River Plate will have in 2024. They start at home in the monumental match against Argentinos Juniors on January 28, they play the superclásico, also at home, on date 7 on the 25th February and closes zone A against the institute in Córdoba.
It will take place on date 7, the weekend of February 25, at the Monumental. The last match in Nuñez was on May 7, 2023 with an agonizing victory for River with Miguel Borja's goal at the end of the game.
It will be played in the second part of 2024, it will take place on date 15 (9/22) in La Bombonera. It should be remembered that in the last game in Boca on October 1, 2023, Millonario won 2-0 thanks to goals from Salomón Rondón and Enzo Díaz.
Date 1: River Plate vs. Argentinos Juniors (January 28 at 7 p.m.)
Date 2: Barracas Central vs River Plate (January 31 at 9:30 p.m.)
Date 3: River Plate vs. Vélez (February 4 at 7:15 p.m.)
Date 4: River Plate vs. Deportivo Riestra (February 11 at 5 p.m.)
Date 5: Atlético Tucumán vs. River Plate (February 14 at 9:30 p.m.)
Date 6: River Plate vs. Banfield (February 18 at 7:15 p.m.)
Date 7: River Plate vs. Mouth (02/25)
Date 8: Workshops vs. River Plate (03/03)
Date 9: River Plate vs. Independent Rivadavia (06/03)
Date 10: Independent vs. River Plate (10/03)
Date 11: River Plate vs. Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata (03/17)
Date 12: Hurricane vs. River Plate (03/31)
Date 13: River Plate vs. Central Rosary (07/04)
Date 14: Institute vs. River Plate (14/04)
Date 1: River vs Central Córdoba (L) – 12/05
Date 2: River vs Belgrano (L) – 05/19
Date 3: River vs Argentinos (V) – 05/26
Date 4: River vs Tigre (L) – 2/06
Date 5: River vs Deportivo Riestra (V) – 12/06
Date 6: River vs Lanús (L) – 06/21
Date 7: River vs Godoy Cruz – 07/24
Date 8: River vs Sarmiento (L) – 07/28
Date 9: River vs Unión – (V) – 4/08
Date 10: River vs Huracán (L) – 11/08
Date 11: River vs Gimnasia (V) – 08/18
Date 12: River vs Newell's (L) – 08/25
Date 13: River vs Independiente (V) – 1/09
Date 14: River vs Atlético Tucumán (L) – 09/15
Date 15: River vs Boca (V) – 09/22
Date 16: River vs Talleres (L) – 09/29
Date 17: River vs Platense (V) – 6/10
Date 18: River vs Vélez (L) – 10/20
Date 19: River vs Defense and Justice (V) –10/27
Date 20: River vs Banfield (L) – 3/11
Date 21: River vs Institute (V) – 6/11
Date 22: River vs Barracas Central (L) – 10/11
Date 23: River vs Independiente Rivadavia (V) – 11/20
Date 24: River vs San Lorenzo (L) – 11/24
Date 25: River vs Estudiantes (V) – 1/12
Date 26: River vs Rosario Central (L) – 8/12
Date 27: River vs Racing (V) – 12/15
