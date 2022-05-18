Technical problem with Frankfurt transmission via stream

There were occasional problems with the broadcast of the Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Glasgow Rangers via stream. “Dear football fans, we know about the technical problem with the stream on some devices,” tweeted RTL+ on Wednesday evening shortly before the game kicked off. “We are working flat out on a solution. Alternatively, you can use the RTL TV stream in the app or the free TV broadcast on RTL.”

Several internet users reported a black screen on social networks. After a good half hour of the first half, RTL+ reported that the problem had been fixed. “The streams should now be running again,” it said on Twitter. RTL commentator Marco Hagemann also apologized to the viewers for the temporary asynchrony of picture and sound during the TV broadcast. (dpa)