Europe.- Queen Elizabeth shared an emotional tribute on the first anniversary of the death of her husband, the prince philip in United Kingdom.

“Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death”, communicated on social networks, a publication shared by Prince Charles and Camila, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The message is accompanied by a poem by Simon Armitage, along with a video montage featuring special moments from Philip’s life and their life together, including their royal wedding day and the arrival of their four children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The royal family gathered last week for a memorial service in honor of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey.

April 9 marks one year since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away at the age of 99, at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace announced at the time.

The monarch, who turns 96 this month, and the rest of the family are spending the day in private.