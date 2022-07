European tour Lady Gaga draws full houses everywhere, but not in Arnhem

ARNHEM – Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf? Out of stock. Friends Arena, Stockholm? Out of stock. Stade France, Paris? Out of stock. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London? Sold out (twice!). Singer Lady Gaga draws full stadiums during her European tour. But not in GelreDome, Arnhem.