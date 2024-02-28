The BMW GS is a top seller worldwide. But should you, as a true GS fanboy, switch to the new generation?

The BMW GS series has been a blockbuster success for BMW for many years. The R 1200 GS, R 1200 GS (LC) and R 1250 GS have achieved great success over the past 20 years, but with the new R 1300 GS, the developers once again started from a blank slate. Is the end result good enough to put money on the table again, or will you continue to drive around with the old one? Arno Jaspers rode the new BMW Motorrad R 1300 GS and tested the new version for us on 5 important points.

1:Power

BMW traditionally leaves the powerhouses to KTM and Ducati. While the Multistrada and Adventure boast 170-180 hp, the new R 1300 GS also has to make do with 'only' 145 horses. That is 9 more than the 1250, although it is difficult to call it a decisive argument. Now the GS had to rely on the monstrous torque from the boxer twin, but compared to the 1250, 149Nm or 143Nm is not a big difference. Anyone who is crazy about performance can still rest easy with the 1250.

2: Weight

'Add lightness' is also an important motto for motorcycles. With the step up from 1250 to 1300 you simply lose 11 kilos, although with a curb weight of 249kg (1250) or 237kg (1300) this of course remains very relative. Once the colossal motorcycle was moving, its weight would hardly bother you anyway, thanks to its low center of gravity. And regardless of whether you stay on the asphalt or go off-roading, it remains a nice-handling bike that always takes some getting used to the telelever front suspension with central shock absorber. The weight difference therefore appears to be mainly a thing on paper.

3: Extensive electronics

Since the introduction of BMW's large TFT color dashboard, the development of electronic driving aids has accelerated. While BMW was very early in introducing ABS or traction control, it is now unimaginable how flawlessly the driving modes match the desired driving behavior. Regardless of whether you want to drive with maximum safety in the rain, play some off-road fun or take corners in a very sporty way: the GS does it all excellently.

For a while it seemed as if gadgets such as Lane Change Warning or an electrically adjustable window would be the only novelty, but the real electronic power of the R 1300 GS lies in the suspension. It automatically collapses when standing still and below 30 km/h, returning to full suspension travel as soon as you gain more speed. Sounds like a gimmick, but the electronic suspension significantly increases comfort. Please note: almost all nice electronic gadgets are optional extras, which automatically brings us to point 4.

4: (too?) Hefty price tag

The GS was never cheap and the 'starting' price tag of €23,250 on the website is actually a big lie to get it sold to your wife. Check a few essential options and you will quickly go towards 30K, the version we drove even exceeds 35K. It is particularly striking that BMW still benefits from hiding things such as suitcases, protection sets, a center stand and also the Pro driving modes in very expensive packs.

On a premium motorcycle like the BMW GS, you obviously don't want an aftermarket set of panniers, spotlights, exhaust mufflers or heated elements, so you can easily pay double or (much) more for the Bavarians. This was already the case for the R 1250 GS and remains the case for the 1300.

5: Appearance of the new 1300

If you've made it this far into the article, we probably don't need to tell you that the R 1300 GS was initially razed for its looks. 'Too Chinese' was the unanimous opinion, although of course it diminished when it turned out that he drove at least as well as his predecessor. And as a true BMW fanboy you naturally want to drive the freshest version.

When we parked the 1300 next to the 1250 at the dealer, what was particularly noticeable was that the engine became a lot slimmer and stood lower on its legs due to the electronic 'slump' option. So it all looks a bit nicer and more accessible in contrast to the gigantic R 1250 GSA that is currently still available. But comparing a 'normal' GS with a GS Adventure is not entirely fair. So all we can say is that the R 1300 GS looks much better in real life than in most photos.

Extra: Other reasons to take the plunge?

Diehard adventurers are waiting for the Adventure version of the R 1300 GS, but for the time being we cannot say that you should immediately run to the dealer to trade in your 1250 or even 1200LC.

Everything became a bit tighter and better, that's for sure, although the big revolution failed to materialize. Unless you feel 30K burning in your pocket, we cannot immediately think of why you should absolutely get an R 1300 GS.

This weekend we wrote about the 40 Jahre edition of the previous generation.

photos: Maxxmoto

This article Should you trade in your old BMW R1250 GS for a 1300 or not? first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



