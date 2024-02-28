BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has revealed the release date of the versions PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series Of DRAGON BALL FighterZ. The title will be available on both platforms starting from February 29. Anyone who purchased the version PlayStation 4 or Xbox One of the game they will be able to update it for free and thus take advantage of the new features introduced.

The most important novelty of this new version of the title developed by ARC SYSTEM WORKS it is undoubtedly the implementation of the rollback netcode to ensure greater server stability during online battles.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu