Brushing your teeth is essential to maintain good oral hygiene and also follow certain habits to avoid any problems that may arise, such as changing brushes frequently so that bacteria proliferate in them or choosing a toothpaste and toothbrush that adjusts to the oral needs of the person who uses it, as well as incorporating other elements that guarantee correct cleaning of the mouth. The truth is that, although it seems like an action that we all have internalized and do mechanically, when carrying it out many factors must be taken into account.

Probably, on some occasion, you have received the recommendation not to rinse with water after brushing your teeth, that typical action that many perform once they have finished brushing. This is because some experts claim that this reduces the effect of fluoride. However, Simón Pardiñas (@dr.pardinaslopez on TikTok), a dentist and scientific communicator, has clarified in a video on this social network whether you should rinse your mouth after brushing your teeth or just spit out the paste.

As this dentist explained, “there is no clear scientific evidence to support this statement. In addition, it also highlights that these statements can be “alarmist”, since they state that “rinsing after brushing can be bad for your teeth.”

Despite all these ideas, Dr. Pardiñas points out that “the most important thing” is to dedicate “adequate time” to brushing and make sure that “all tooth surfaces are free of plaque and food debris.” On the other hand, what he has highlighted is that “there is scientific evidence about the effect that fluoride has on the prevention of dental cavities” although this does not mean that it has been proven that rinsing after brushing reduces the risk of tooth decay. suffer cavities.

“A systematic review carried out on this topic indicates that there are no significant differences between rinsing after brushing with fluoride paste or not doing so and only spitting out the excess in terms of the availability of fluoride in saliva,” he explained. That is why, in his opinion as a professional, he considers that “we should rinse after brushing, since this way we eliminate all those remains of plaque, bacteria and food.” In addition, the amount of fluoride “accidentally” ingested will also be reduced.

On the other hand, he highlights that “at the user level”, having traces of toothpaste in the mouth for a while “is quite annoying.” Therefore, he assures that this action does not pose any problem for oral health.