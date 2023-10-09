Pope Pacelli, the “Angelic Shepherd” who saved thousands of families from the Nazis

There’s no point in going around it. Is one continuous dripping. The damnatio decreed against the Pope Pius XII Pacelli (1939 – 1958) has only one origin: the excommunication of the communist ideology and the shared belonging to the methods of that political and thought current and its “followers”, although in some cases, albeit indirectly. The excommunication was imposed by Pontiff on 13 July 1949 through the Holy Office. The Jews, oblivious to the pogroms endured in Russiawho are mostly left-wing, strongly resented it and began a massive smear campaign against the One who, during the crucial years of Nazi hegemony over various regions of Europe, had actually saved millions of Jews from certain death, with all possible means at one’s disposal, without hurling invectives and anathemas; without using any stentorian voice; without theatrical proclamations denouncing the terrifying extermination programs imposed by the German dictator.

Pius XII has been defined, with an apt name, Pastor Angelicus. But in the dramatic situation of Nazi hegemony in Europe, not only did he reveal himself to be a very practical person, a “man of doing”, as we like to say, in jargon, now. But he wanted it go beyond the immediate lesson of the Gospel without hesitation without any hesitation whatsoever, demonstrating that, with the Cross of Christ, held like the sword of a medieval knight, one can easily overcome all obstacles, go beyond any and all impediments, “despise all evils”, reach reassured at the goal after having swept away all the idola forums. Which would have made an already incandescent social and political-racial situation more tragic.

It was the German bishops, with a pervasive moral suasionto make the Pontiff desist from publicly condemning the atrocities of national socialism, directed not only against the Jews, but equally violently against German and Polish Catholics.

Pius XII he had a very keen intelligence! He fully realized how right the bishops of Germany were and, therefore, he intended to opt for an underground, clandestine action in favor of the persecuted Jews; physically eliminated.

For this reason, it is appropriate to refer to a paragraph of the Gospel of Mark to fully understand in what straits the Pope was struggling in those terrible moments for the fate, not only of the Jewish people, but also for the safety of the Polish and German Catholic Church itself: “Whoever believes and is baptized – we read in the passage of Marco- will be saved, but whoever does not believe will be condemned.” Pope Pacelli, in his immense towering, painfully realized the tragedy of the situation in which Europe and its people found themselves and mobilized the entire organization of the Church, at all levels, working without saving physical and moral energy, to achieve its noble goal. Even without attributing any importance to the “recommendation” reported by the evangelist Marco.

As it is as well known as the Jews are not believers, do not recognize Jesus Christ as the promised Messiah nor, consequently, are they baptized. Even at the risk of one’s own personal salvation of life and thought. The resolution that the leader of Nazism intended to adopt towards the Roman Pontiff is also well known: organize the capture of the Pope, deport him under very strict surveillance, to Germany to make him stop – together with the entire Church – the work of sabotage carried out with a systematic underground work. To undermine the roots of the deadly Nazi policies that threatened entire defenseless populations with genocide.

And the existence of one is equally well known resignation letter from the pontificate, drawn up by Pope Pacelli, if the feared arrest of the Head of the Church had occurred: the National Socialists would no longer have kidnapped the Pontiff but only a cardinal of the Holy Roman Church, Eugenio Pacelli; no longer the successor of the apostle Peter.

The deportation of the Pope is a very serious matter! The circumstance should have put an end to any specious argument to the contrary regarding his silences. They had no negative effect on his unfaithful commitment to saving countless human lives. Now also the discovery of an unpublished document, found in the archives of Holy See and made known to the public with an emphasis not at all in keeping with the soft style that must characterize the action of a scholar with impeccable aplomb, has once again backfired against the adamantine figure of the Pope. Who, let it be said here , apris verbis, does not need anyone’s defense and much less that of a pygmy of historical research such as the author of this note considers himself.

There Catholic churchit will be appropriate to specify, has never really made a deep effort to silence the unfounded and malicious opinions on Pope Pacelli and definitively block the avalanches of mud poured, freely, on the very heavy-caliber personality of the Church who goes by the name of Pius XII Pacelli.

Recently, another one saw the light historical essay, on the subject, written by a researcher certainly of Jewish ancestry: David I. Kertzer, A Pope at War. The secret history of Mussolini, Hitler and Pius XII, Milan, Garzanti, 2023, in order to perennially pursue the person of the Roman Pope with stolid intentions.

Given the turn that has been given to the story, there will never be any document, however decisive it may prove to be, which will be able to erase the black legend that has been artfully created on the figure of this very important Vicar of Christ, by some dark troublemakers, left-wing, of common Jewish origin.

As happened in recent days with the appearance of a document, the text of which, in German, appears to be a letter dated 14 December 1942, with which the Jesuit Lothar König, a member of the anti-Nazi resistance network and close to the archbishop of Munich, Michael von Faulhaber (1917 – 1952), who had a sure connection with the Vatican in the Jesuit priest, wrote to Pius XII’s secretary, Robert Leiber, making him aware of the daily annihilation of the Jews and what was happening in the camps of death of Auschwitz and Dachau.

12.14.42

Lieber Freund! -is the incipit of the letter-

Anbei die. Fortsezung meiner Liste von letzten mal.

The Monatsziffer…

From it it can be deduced that the Dad he knew of the destruction of thousands of people every day, in those dreadful torture locations. The Pope, therefore, knew, and it could not be otherwise. This is nothing new. It constitutes an already certain fact, now ascertained by all the historiography specialized in the subject. According to the current spokesmen of the Jews, Pope Pacelli had to denounce the Nazi atrocities to the world. But it is easy to imagine with what practical results, especially now after the ferocious political and social philosophy of the Nazi hierarchies has been thoroughly explored.

In the opinion of others, more intellectually honest – and among them the editor of this essay – the Pope behaved in an intelligent and correct manner, vowing to remain silent but working effectively and systematically for the salvation of the entire Jewish people. With the positive results that were achieved and now known by all. And he did so well! Also because honest minds are fully convinced of it. The Pope was the Head of the Catholics and had the duty to preserve Peter’s boat from the waves that threatened it, according to his specific commitment.

He, honestly, had no moral or political obligation, much less religious, let it be said here, with harsh brutality, to spend himself for “others”. As a good Christian, he did not expect any reward for his gratuitous battle. He fought it in a paternally dedicated way. But it is shameful that his memory is now being cowardly attacked. There were many lost sheep and he risked not saving any of them. This with all due respect to all those who they discuss from the matter on the skin of others: protagonists and supporting actors alike! In that great play, often controversial, called history, which Giambattista Vico, with the wisdom of his genius, calls “New Science”.

