Thursday, April 21, 2022
Shots reported in the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the US

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 20, 2022
in World
The event was recorded in one of the diplomatic buildings that the embassy has in the US.

The event was recorded in one of the diplomatic buildings that the embassy has in the US.

Secret Service agents shot a man who entered the home.

On Wednesday morning, United States Secret Service agents shot a man who entered the residence of the Peruvian ambassador in Washington, Oswaldo de Rivero, reported a spokesman for the police in charge of protecting personalities.

Several agents opened fire on an “intruder” in a residence shortly before 8 in the morning (local time), says Anthony Guglielmi, head of communications for this elite police force, on his Twitter account.

The events occurred in 3000 Garrison St NW, in the northwest of the capital, “after a confrontation”, he adds, specifying that “there is no record of injuries among the officers.” The cause of the incident has not been disclosed.

News in development…

TIME
*With information from AFP

