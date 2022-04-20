Shots reported in the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the US

On Wednesday morning, United States Secret Service agents shot a man who entered the residence of the Peruvian ambassador in Washington, Oswaldo de Rivero, reported a spokesman for the police in charge of protecting personalities.

Several agents opened fire on an “intruder” in a residence shortly before 8 in the morning (local time), says Anthony Guglielmi, head of communications for this elite police force, on his Twitter account.

Officer involved shooting – following a confrontation, uniformed division officers shot a reported intruder at a residence in the 3000 block of Garrison St NW shortly before 0800. Public information officers en route to the scene. No injuries reported to officers. pic.twitter.com/DF3iwz9j7x — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 20, 2022

The events occurred in 3000 Garrison St NW, in the northwest of the capital, “after a confrontation”, he adds, specifying that “there is no record of injuries among the officers.” The cause of the incident has not been disclosed.

*With information from AFP