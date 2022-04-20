The killer released on parole died in a car accident on the way home from the colony

In Yekaterinburg, a killer released on parole died in a car accident on the way home from the colony – his relatives were taking him from the prison hospital, but got into an accident. On Wednesday, April 20, reports E1.ru.

According to the publication, the picture of the accident was as follows: a KAMAZ truck did not keep its distance and collided with a Volvo tractor. Lada Kalina crashed into KAMAZ behind; there were three men in the car, including an 81-year-old pensioner. While others examined the consequences of the accident, he died in the car. It is assumed that the cause of death could not be a collision.

The source of the publication claims that eight years ago this elderly man killed his cohabitant during a domestic conflict. He was sentenced to nine years. The offender was serving his sentence in a colony in Kamensk-Uralsky. Relatively recently, he was transferred to IK No. 2 in Yekaterinburg for treatment, and then he was released on parole due to a serious illness – gangrene and blood poisoning. On the day of the accident, the relatives took the prisoner home from the prison hospital, but did not have time to take him. An autopsy will help determine the exact cause of death.