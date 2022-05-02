Mith the aim of ending the “unjust and brutal policies of Emmanuel Macron”, the French Greens (EELV) have signed an electoral pact with the party of left-wing populist Jean-Luc Mélenchon. On Monday night, six weeks before the National Assembly elections, the Green leadership outvoted its presidential candidate Yannick Jadot, who had opposed an alliance with the anti-European Left Party LFI. “Disobedience to the EU is not my thing,” said Jadot, who received 4.6 percent of the vote and wants to concentrate on his work as an MEP from now on.

Green party leader Julien Bayou defended an agreement on Monday on BFM-TV that is intended to prevent “five more years of social cutbacks and inaction on climate protection”. He spoke of an “extraordinary agreement”. In the election, the French could turn it into a “historic momentum”.

From now on, the Greens advocate “disobedience” against the European stability pact, the common agricultural policy and competition policy. According to a communiqué by the Green party leadership, it is not possible to invest massively in climate protection and to respect the budget rules. They want to enforce stricter standards for consumer protection. In agricultural policy, they want to rebel against the “neoliberal and profit-oriented” EU course.

“New Ecological and Social People’s Union”

Other agreements include a minimum wage of €1,400 and a return to retirement age at 60. Young French people between the ages of 18 and 25 are to receive a monthly “guarantee of autonomy” of 1,063 euros. Products for daily basic needs are to be capped by a state price cap. The Greens do not mention how these measures will be financed. Greens and Left Party LFI want to make the transition to a VI. Prepare for a republic that relies more heavily on parliamentary oversight mechanisms and curtails the powers of the President. Both parties are aiming for a nuclear phase-out.



Jean-Luc Mélenchon in Paris on May 1st

:



Image: EPA



According to the deputy party leader Sandra Regol, the party bodies approved the agreement with a majority of 82 percent. In return, the Left Party promises them 100 constituencies. Party leader Bayou compared the strategy with the actions of the Greens in Germany. “We want to be able to form a coalition,” he said. So far, the Greens have not had enough MPs in the National Assembly to achieve group strength. The alliance is to compete under the common name.







In the event of a majority in the National Assembly, “the Prime Minister will come from the largest group in Parliament, that is, Jean-Luc Mélenchon,” the agreement reads. Mélenchon wants to become prime minister after performing surprisingly well in the first round of the French presidential election and narrowly missing out on the run-off with almost 22 percent of the vote. The Left Party LFI is also negotiating with the Socialists (PS). Presidential candidate Anne Hidalgo received a historically low 1.75 percent of the vote, but the Socialists have strong local roots and rule in several regions.

Within the PS there is considerable resistance to an alliance with the left-wing populist. The socialist Julien Dray spoke of a “surrender” of his party. Former party leader Jean-Christophe Cambadélis said the PS is telling its story and will provoke a frexit. According to PS party leader Olivier Faure, negotiations are continuing. Faure promised an agreement for this Tuesday. The communists are also negotiating to join the left electoral alliance. The communist presidential candidate Fabien Roussel received about 2.2 percent of the vote and no longer wants to oppose a merger with the Left Party. He announced his willingness to support the goal of phasing out nuclear power. During the presidential campaign, Roussel was one of the biggest proponents of nuclear power.





