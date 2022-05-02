Despite having several absences, the Cougars They defeated Pachuca on Matchday 17 of Clausura 2022 and with that they earned their ticket to the Liguilla. Now, however, the varsity team must focus on the final of the CONCACAF Champions Leaguewhich they could reach with several absences.

After letting go of a two-goal lead in the first leg against the Seattle Sounders, those led by Andres Lillini he will have to fortify himself in his visit to the United States. The bad news is that you still don’t know if you will have Nicholas FreireAlan Mozo or Sebastian Saucedo.

None of the three was against Pachuca and in fact, in the case of the central defender, he was absent at the last minute due to hamstring muscle discomfort and low back pain. However, in their statement, the Pumas themselves assured that he had shown good progress.

As for Mozo, the diagnosis was inaccurate after he came out on crutches in the first leg of the final of Concachampions. The only thing that was reported about the winger is that he is injured in his left knee and working on his rehabilitation with the hope of recovering in time.

Finally, Saucedo presented discomfort in his right rear thigh and it is not known with certainty if he will be for the game against Seattle Sounders. In this regard, Lillini only mentioned Mozo’s case after the game against Pachuca and pointed out that although he is on the previous list, it will be Tuesday night or early Wednesday that he will know if he can count on him.

Pumas traveled this Monday to the United States, where they will continue their preparation for the second leg of the final at the LumenField. The meeting is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico.