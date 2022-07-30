uS President Joe Biden has again tested positive for the corona virus. He has once again gone into isolation, although he “still feels pretty good” and has no symptoms of illness, his doctor Kevin O’Connor said in a statement from the White House on Saturday in Washington. O’Connor referred to the so-called rebound effect that can occur after treatment with the Covid drug Paxlovid. Biden ended an initial isolation on Wednesday after two negative corona tests.

The 79-year-old US President tested positive for the first time on Thursday a week ago. In accordance with health regulations around Covid cases, he had isolated himself in his White House apartment for five days and continued to work, but slightly less than usual. He was being treated with the Covid drug Paxlovid. Biden kept his appointments by video and telephone. O’Connor said on Wednesday that the president would continue to be “particularly conscientious” about protecting employees close to him.

Biden returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday. His doctor had described the course as mild. Speaking in the White House garden, Biden said: “My symptoms were mild. I recovered quickly and I’m fine. ”During the entire period of isolation he was able to work and do his chores. Most recently, it was said that Biden no longer had a fever and that his symptoms had almost completely subsided.

Biden is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and boosted twice. He is the oldest president the United States has ever had. A medical examination last November found him “fit” to hold office.