The Amazon offers of today bring us the OnePlus Nord 2 5G 12GB in strong discount, at a really attractive price.

The family of OnePlus North it is designed for those who want to save something without losing performance, positioning themselves as a mid-range in the market. The OnePlus Nord 2 in question is discounted to € 358.66, a 28% cut from the original price of € 499. To this must be added the discount, through the Save on OnePlus coupon that allows you to have another € 70 discount (until August 7, 2022).

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G in question is a smartphone with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. The battery, of 4500 mAh, is compatible with the Warp recharge that allows you to have a one-day charge in just 15 minutes. The device display is a Fluid AMOLED 6.43-inch FHD +, with 90Hz refresh rate.

