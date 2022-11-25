Action group Virus Truth, which has been campaigning against the government’s corona policy since 2020, will stop. The cause is the closure of the bank account of the foundation by ING. The leaders of the group, Willem Engel and lawyer Jeroen Pols, announced this at an online press conference on Friday afternoon. “We can no longer work effectively.”

Virus Truth, still called Virus Madness at the beginning of the pandemic, has been campaigning against the corona policy of the Dutch government since 2020. The group filed numerous lawsuits, including against the imposition of curfews. Most cases were lost. All corona measures have now been abolished anyway because the threat of the corona virus has decreased sharply. The action group increasingly focused on other anti-government protests.

Financial problem

However, virus truth has a major financial problem. Banker ING closed a bank account of the foundation and other payment services such as Wise and SumUp also distanced themselves from the group. Other banks have previously refused to provide Virus Truth with financial shelter. As a result, sympathizers can no longer transfer money, while those donations are the cork on which the group floats. See also Russian navy is bombing Mariupol, says Pentagon

ING wanted to get rid of the account after signals of suspicious and unclear transactions. For example, Willem Engel borrowed 50,000 euros from the foundation to purchase a piece of land on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura. He paid that money back.

Virus Truth went to court to get the bank account back, but lost. The action group not only provided insufficient information, but also tried to circumvent and frustrate the customer investigation, according to the harsh judgment of the judge.



Quote

We have not lost, but the Netherlands has lost, society has lost. Jeroen Pols, Virus Truth

According to lawyer Jeroen Pols, this makes it virtually impossible to continue the action group, he stated during the press conference on Friday afternoon. “Our efforts could therefore no longer be effective. All affairs have been conducted. Our task has been fulfilled”, said Pols and Engel. “We have not lost, but the Netherlands has lost, society has lost. Pols spoke of a ‘hate and harassment campaign by the media and politicians’. “We have been infiltrated by the intelligence services and pursued by internet trolls.”

Engel said that Virus Truth passes on a smaller scale as “For Truth.” The pending lawsuits, including one against Engel himself, are being finalized. “All our information is kept in a documentation center.” According to Engel, the remaining donation money will also be spent on this. Engel and Pols take a ‘personal break’.

Sedition

Earlier this year, the Public Prosecution Service filed a case against Willem Engel for sedition, which happened after a collective declaration of 20,000 Dutch people. For example, Engel encouraged people to call a nursing home that closed its doors due to a growing number of corona infections. The telephone operators of the institution were then threatened with death by callers. Justice demanded community service and a suspended prison sentence on Monday. Engel said during that case that it is ‘a political persecution’ and that there is a conspiracy between intelligence services, politics and the media.

After the cabinet abolished most corona measures, Virus Truth increasingly focused on other anti-government protests, such as those of farmers against nitrogen policy.

Demonstration on the Museumplein in March of this year against the arrest earlier that week of Willem Engel. The foreman of Virus Truth was arrested for sedition. © Joris van Gennip



