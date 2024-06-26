Short suspension of the driving license with immediate withdrawal by Police or Carabinieri on site: it is one of the revolutions brought by the future Highway Code 2024currently being examined by the Senate, which could become reality in the coming weeks.

Short driving license withdrawal

The news will concern drivers with less than 20 points on the license which, by circulating in Italy, commit a serious violation (there is a specific list, as you read below). For these motorists, the mini stop on driving licence. How long will it last? There are two possibilities:

7 days if there are 10 to 19 points on the driving license. 15 days if there are from one to 9 points on the document.

The suspension will double if the infringement results in an accident, even if no other people or things were involved other than the driver and his car (article 218-ter of the Highway Code).

Which infringements trigger the mini suspension of the driving licence?

Drive with your smartphone in your hand. Or with improper use of laptops, notebooks, tablets, headphones.

Failure to respect the no-entry sign and the no-overtaking sign.

Traffic against traffic.

Failure to precedence.

Failure to comply with traffic light or law enforcement signals.

Violation of level crossing rules.

Overtaking on the right if not permitted or overtaking carried out without respecting the rules towards other vehicles or trams and cycles (electric bikes and scooters).

Failure to respect the safety distance between vehicles resulting in collision and damage such as to trigger an inspection.

U-turn prohibited; carried out without caution and violating the rules.

Irregular or non-use of the helmet.

Failure to use seat belts, child restraint systems, anti-abandonment devices.

Prohibited behavior on the motorway.

Blood alcohol level not exceeding 0.5 g/l for new drivers (those who have had their license for less than three years).

Failure to give way to pedestrians.

Immediate collection, on site

The short suspension will only apply to those will be identified when the violation was committed: immediate notification, on site, by the police.

The short suspension applies only to those identified at the time the violation was committed

However, it will not be applied to fines with deferred disputeas in the case of the report for infringement detected with Speed ​​Cameras and sent to the home of the owner of the vehicle. The rule will take effect for violations committed after the law came into force.

And the Prefect? In this case nothing

For a normal license suspension of months or years, it is the Prefect to decide. Instead, the immediate withdrawal of the license for the short suspension will be carried out by the Policeman or the Carabiniere on site, immediately: it will no longer be necessary for the police to ask the Prefect for authorization to suspend the license. The document will be kept at the office or command where the inspector depends, and returned after the suspension. However, the mini stop of the license does not apply if for the same infringement ordinary suspension for months or years is already foreseen: this is based on the principle of specialty.

Super fine for crafty people who drive with a suspended license for one or two weeks

Anyone who drives a car after having had their license briefly suspended will receive a fine of 2,046 euros, the revocation of the license, the administrative detention of the vehicle for three months. If there is relapsethe confiscation of the vehicle will be triggered, which becomes the property of the State.

Two problems of the mini stop on the license

However, short license suspension causes two problems. First: just the 2.5% of the approximately 40 million of motorists has less than 20 points. So, the mini stop of the license will concern few drivers. Unless the Senate changes the law, extending it to everyone.

The measure affects few drivers

Second: the driver doesn’t have the absolute certainty of the number of points of your license, because the balance may not be updated. Often time elapses between the scoring infractionthe communication to the Ministry of Infrastructure (National Registry of those authorized to drive), and the updating of the database.

Read also:

→ “B” driving license handbook, everything you need to know

→ Which vans can you drive with the “B” license

→ How to prepare for the driving license exam

→ Car features for new drivers

→ Renewal of driving licence, documents, costs and medical examination

→ License renewal, PagoPA and CBILL payment

→ Driving license, deadlines

→ Cars for new drivers, which one to choose

→ Registration certificate, how do you read it? Guide to the booklet

→ CQC exam and renewal, what changes with the new law, how to do it

→ Video lessons, at school for the driving license with theory and online courses

→ All the news in which we covered the topic of Driving Licenses

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!