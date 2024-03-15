The fashionable novel in Colombia is 'Rigo'. The production of RCN has been delivering us exciting chapters day after day. This time, Adriana will go to Italy to surprise Rigoberto Urán with her presence and tempt him to have a child. On the other hand, the 'Toro de Urrao' will suffer an accident in full competition, but it will turn out to be just the imagination of one of the members of the Urán family.

Likewise, Michelle will reveal all her feelings for the cyclist and express her desire to share her life with him. Will the young woman be able to prevent Adriana from traveling to Europe? Find out in the next episode to be released soon. But what else does 'Rigo' have in store for us? Here we will provide you with a complete guide so that you do not miss any details. If you are a fan of the soap opera, you can't stop reading it!

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 83 of 'Rigo'



When does chapter 83 of 'Rigo' come out?

Today, Friday, March 15, 2024, the 83rd episode of the 'Rigo' series arrives. This highly relevant production has captured national attention and is based on the outstanding career of the famous Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán, popularly known as the 'Toro de Urrao'.

The series immerses us in the remarkable career of Urán, who achieved glory by winning the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games, an achievement that has filled all of Colombia with pride.

What time does episode 83 of 'Rigo' premiere?

'Rigo' episode 83 will air at 8.00 pm on the previously announced date. This successful series, directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, has quickly managed to capture the attention of the public and has become one of the most popular programs in Colombia.

In addition, it is one of the most valued productions in the country and generates a large number of comments and reactions on social networks. Viewers highlight and debate various aspects of the plot, demonstrating the impact and relevance of the series on the audience.

Rigoberto Urán has not been having a good time in Italy. Photo: RCN

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

Viewers have the opportunity to enjoy 'Rigo' for free through Canal RCN's online signal, as well as on the chain's official website. This alternative not only allows them to watch the last episode of this successful soap opera, but also access all the chapters since the beginning of the series.

On the other hand, this production is also available on the Prime Video streaming platform, where you can watch the full episodes of the current season. However, unlike the previous option, a monthly subscription is required to access the chapters on this platform.

What is 'Rigo' about?

“This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known throughout the world,'” reads at the beginning of the official synopsis provided. by RCN.

“Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: his father, who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” concludes the review of 'Rigo'.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?