The British newspaper “The Sun” said that the new feature is currently being circulated to all users, noting that it will make “chats” better.

What did WhatsApp say?

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, stated in a post on its blog:

WhatsApp Voice Messages has changed the way people communicate by providing a fast and secure way to share your messages with your voice.

Based on this feature, we are pleased to introduce the new instant video messages.

You can now record short personal videos and share them directly in the chat.

How does the new feature work?