Spain beat Serbia 6-9 to clinch the bronze medal in the men’s water polo tournament at the Fukuoka Swimming World Cups. The ninth medal of the Spanish delegation, after the silver for the women’s water polo team and the metals obtained by artistic swimming, practically put the closure to the participation of the national delegation in a tournament in which Spain once again goes almost unnoticed in the swimming races online.

The excellent performance of the goalkeeper Edu Lorrio, who today replaced Unai Aguirre, and the defense, which dried up the Balkans in the second half, were decisive for the victory. With the bronze from Fukuoka, Spain collected its ninth world water polo medal since 1991, a circumstance that reaffirms the team as a power. The group led by David Martín had just won silver in the 2019 world championship and gold in Budapest last year. Participation in Fukuoka consolidates its evolution as it prepares to begin the last part of the preparation cycle for the Paris Games.

There are goalkeeper matches. The one between Spain and Serbia was decided, to a large extent, between the goalkeepers. Edu Lorrio stopped 13 of the 19 shots his goal received. On the other side, the Serbian goalkeeper Branislav Mitrovic, stopped 9 of 18. Lorrio’s response, a regular substitute, coincides with the ridicule of the Spanish starter, Unai Aguirre, in the center of the scene that led to the elimination of Spain against Hungary in a semifinal resolved at the last second, with an apparently blunt shot that slipped under the goalkeeper’s arm.

Spain was more determined than Serbia to fight for the least exciting of the medals in a match played after hours in the semi-despopulated Fukuoka pavilion. Since the first sprint won by Martin Famera, the team was more in tune than their opponent, despite the initial 1-0 scored by Strahinja Rasovic. Álvaro Granados and Álex Bustos quickly turned the score around, with Bernat Sanahuja putting Spain ahead with the third (2-3) while almost all the rival attacks went through Rasovic’s right arm. The first period ended 3-3.

Roger Tahull broke the equalizer with a good maneuver at the buoy position. Nikola Jaksic replied with a long shot; then Granados made it 4-5 and immediately Rasovic responded with 5-5. It was then that Uros Stevanovic’s pupils dried up against the Spanish defence. “If our defense works, we play with rhythm and we counterattack well,” explained Perrone. “That’s our hallmark, and it’s what we lacked against Hungary in the semi-finals.”

David Martín: “You have to accept the blows”

Granados scored from a penalty to make it 5-6 just before the break. Upon returning from the bench, Alberto Munárriz increased the lead to 5-7 against a dull opponent with no ideas. Despite the penalty missed by Granados, Serbia was not able to get emboldened and conceded a double from Perrone that left the result (5-9) seen to be judged. In the last offensive of the Balkans, with a few seconds left for the final honk, a rebound on the head of Perrone himself after a shot by Vuk Milojevic put the ball into the goal defended by Lorrio (6-9). Inconsequential goal after a duel resolved professionally by the bronze winners.

“We all dream of winning gold but there is a lot of equality,” said David Martín. “The important thing is that the team has risen after a very hard defeat against Hungary. He has known how to face this game with ambition. With time, what this selection has done will be appreciated. We are the only team in the world that has been on the podium in the last three world championships. We have to go with our heads held high. You have to accept the blows because they are part of learning.

Hungary, with the stellar performance of its goal Soma Vogel, who saved four penalties in the shootout, completed its poker world titles in the men’s water polo tournament, after defeating Greece (10-10), after fourteen had to be launched maximum penalties.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.