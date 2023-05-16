The Association of Merchants of the Carmen neighborhood of Murcia presents ‘El Carmen Se Moja’, a campaign that seeks to promote local commerce and take its stores to all the summer destinations of regular customers. The launch event for the summer campaign was held on May 13 at the Jardín de Floridablanca. The weather was good and with more than 500 attendees, the launch of the campaign was a real success.

Until July 15, shops in El Carmen give away beach items to their customers. Specifically, consumers must have three tickets and depending on their value they will receive one product or another: Those who add up to 150 euros will take an umbrella; those that reach 100 euros, a portable fridge; and those with a minimum amount of 50 euros, a towel. The only requirement is that the purchases have been made in different establishments. The collection of gifts will open on June 15 and may be requested until July 15, every Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the office of the Association of Merchants in the neighborhood of El Carmen.

In the words of Mr. José Oñate, president of the Association, “this campaign seeks to help make visible the businesses in the Carmen neighborhood that are having such a hard time with these times,” and he also took the opportunity to thank all the customers who keep betting on local trade.

In addition, four raffles will be held on the Association’s social networks to energize and make local business networks visible. The campaign, promoted by the Murcia City Council, the Department of Employment, Commerce and Markets, and MUAC, invites all citizens to participate in this initiative. The bases of the promotion and the participating businesses can be consulted at www.elcarmensemoja.com.