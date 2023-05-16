Genoa – Immediate recovery at Mugnaini this morning after yesterday’s draw against Empoli. Sampdoria will be back on the field on Saturday evening at San Siro (8.45 pm) against Milan. For the next engagement Dejan Stankovic could count on Mehdi Leris againreturned to the group today in Bogliasco.

The French-Algerian midfielder he had injured his shoulder on April 30th in Florence, after a plane crash with Viola defender Milenkovic, but today for the first time he worked together with his teammates and could be available again in Milan.

Stankovic and his staff they divided the squad into two groups: unloading for the most used players against Empoli, full training for the others. Always apart from Andrea Conti; Emil Audero and Nacho Pussetto continue their respective recovery programs. Tomorrow, Wednesday, afternoon training.