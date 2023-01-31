Actor Alec Baldwin and gunsmith Gutierrez-Reed have been formally charged with involuntary manslaughter following the death on the set of the film ‘Rust’ of the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The US media report it. Prosecutors are accusing them of failing to follow standard safety protocols on set, according to court documents from New Mexico’s First Judicial District.

Their indictment was announced two weeks ago by Santa Fe attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies. The victim died after Baldwin fired a handgun loaded with live ammunition. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was injured.