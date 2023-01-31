Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The United Arab Emirates affirmed that combating terrorism and violent extremism requires a comprehensive approach and collective cooperation at the internal and external levels, noting that terrorist groups carry out extensive recruitment and recruitment of women, whether by force or voluntarily, to carry out terrorist acts or propaganda, promotion, attraction and recruitment of new followers.

She said that the issue of combating terrorism occupies an exceptional priority for Arab countries, stressing the keenness that prevention and international cooperation be an approach to their policy.

Nasser Muhammad Al-Yamahi, a member of the Federal National Council, participated in the sessions of the third coordination meeting on combating terrorism and the parliamentary dialogue on policies held in the Qatari capital, Doha, on the topic “taking into account the gender perspective in anti-terrorism legislation, combating violence against women and policy-making”, in the presence of Obaid Khalfan Al-Salami, a member of the Council.

Nasser Al-Yamahi said in an intervention to the UAE Parliamentary Division, “Terrorist groups carry out large-scale recruitment and recruitment of women, whether by force or voluntarily, to carry out terrorist acts, propaganda, promotion, attracting and recruiting new followers, or carrying out a set of internal tasks for the organization, or as a source of funding.”

According to the estimates of the Global Extremism Monitor for 2017, about 181 women carried out terrorist operations, equivalent to 11% of the total terrorist operations witnessed this year, and approximately 26% of the total number of women arrested in Europe on charges of carrying out terrorist operations in 2016, not to mention Other estimates indicate that about 13% of the total number of foreign fighters returning from conflict zones are women. Al-Yamahi stressed that the fight against terrorism and extremism occupies an exceptional priority within the interests and efforts of Arab countries in combating this phenomenon. It worked to consolidate the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence in society as one of the most important tools for combating extremism and terrorism.

He said: «The UAE has joined many regional and international conventions concerned with combating terrorism, has issued many laws and legislation, and has adopted many national plans, strategies, initiatives and programs to combat terrorism and extremism. Empowering women and taking into account gender in efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism.

Al Yammahi added, “The UAE has worked to involve all segments of society in development efforts, in addition to promoting gender balance, empowering women and youth, eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls and protecting their rights, and based on that, Emirati women have assumed the highest positions in various leadership positions in Country”.

The Parliamentary Division stressed that combating terrorism and violent extremism requires a comprehensive approach and collective cooperation at the internal and external levels, through which the gender perspective is taken into account in the various efforts to combat this scourge.

In a related context, Obaid Khalfan Al-Salami stressed that the traditional and non-traditional challenges in the field of border security and management are increasing day by day in light of globalization and the technological revolution that has made the world more connected, interdependent and interactive than ever before. He said, “Terrorists, smugglers and organized crime have become more intelligent, skilled, exploited and possessed of weapons and modern technologies, and this matter is getting more complicated and difficult in light of the open and fragile borders, whether land or water, which are long and complex, or in areas witnessing disturbances or border disputes, or when using equipment.” Modern technology such as drones. Al-Salami pointed out that conflicts, lack of security and the effects of climate change have constituted a significant increase in forced movement, and have become a factor of pressure on border crossings and their management, and have exacerbated threats to regional and international security.

Al-Salami added that the UAE attaches great importance to the issue of combating terrorism and border security and management, and supports all efforts made within the framework of the comprehensive management of border security and management in confronting the movement of terrorists, in cooperation and coordination with all countries in addition to relevant international and regional bodies and organizations, especially the United Nations Office. The United Nations on Drugs and Crime and the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).