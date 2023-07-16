Paquito is on fire. The love story between Navarro and the Foro Italico continues: a year later, it’s still final. Paquito and Chingotto dominated the semifinal against the legend Belasteguin and Yanguas, who eliminated reigning champions Lebron and Galan on Friday evening: 6-1 6-2 on a Central lined up on Navarro’s side, adopted by the Italian public. Really on fire, the Spaniard: one spectacular point after another, with the complicity of the handyman Chingotto. Now Paquito will want to complete the work by trying to win Sunday’s final, but it won’t be easy: on the other side of the net there will be Coello and Tapia, the pair seeded number 4.

ALSO DE ROSSI

The Spaniard and the Argentine won in straight sets (6-2 6-3) against the No. 2 seed, Di Nenno and Stupaczuk. Who have suffered the fatigue of a tough, long and tight tournament in every match: in the first three games they had been on the field for almost 8 hours, in the semifinal they didn’t last long. Di Nenno greeted the tournament by donating the shirt to Daniele De Rossi, the great guest of the day: the former Roma, very passionate about padel, enjoyed all the semifinals of the Major Premier Padel, a stone’s throw from “his” Olympic stadium. Festive atmosphere at the Forum, with 10,000 visitors on Saturday. The women are also on the field, with the couples Martin/Fallada (seeded number 1) and Gallego/Pons (2) who will play for the title on Sunday. The women’s final is scheduled at 18.30, followed by the men’s. It will be a big party. And the Foro Italico audience will try to push Paquito.