Several people were injured in a shooting in the 10th arrondissement of Paris. According to police sources, quoted from the Le Parisien website, a man was arrested. On Twitter, the Parisian prefecture invites citizens to “avoid the sector” of the city and to “let the emergency services intervene”.

The shooting took place in front of a Kurdish cultural center, Ahmet-Kaya. This was reported by sources of the Parisian police, reported by Le Parisien. The man arrested is said to be about seventy years old and, according to the first reconstructions, he directly opened fire on several people.