The Minister of Civil Affairs, Ciro Nogueiraspread billboards in honor of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in Piauí, your State. The information was confirmed by the minister’s office, which released images of the posters.

Senator for the PP of Piauí, Ciro took over the Civil House in August 2021. On the poster, he and Bolsonaro appear hugging. The photo is accompanied by the message: “My president, I want to thank you for the opportunity to be by your side in this government and recognize your work in favor of the people of Piauí and Brazil! Thank you, Captain!🇧🇷



Disclosure/Ciro Nogueira Image that makes up the posters spread by the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira

Ciro showed the image to Bolsonaro during a meeting at the Planalto Palace. He was accompanied by State Rep. Julio Arcoverde (PP-PI), elected to the Chamber in the October elections.



Disclosure/Ciro Nogueira Ciro Nogueira (right) showed the image to Jair Bolsonaro (center) during a meeting at the Planalto Palace; in the photo, they are accompanied by state deputy Júlio Arcoverde (left)

See the pictures of billboards🇧🇷



Disclosure/Ciro Nogueira Poster spread by the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, in honor of President Jair Bolsonaro



Disclosure/Ciro Nogueira Poster spread by the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, in honor of President Jair Bolsonaro