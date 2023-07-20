Three people have died in the last hours, after a shooting occurred in the center of Aucklandthe New Zealand city that will host the first match of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in a few hours.

The preliminary report indicates that there are at least six other people injured.

Shooting ahead of the Women’s World Cup

A man opened fire at a building in the New Zealand city center of Auckland in an “alarming incident” that left two dead, in addition to the attacker, said the Auckland Police.

According to the authorities’ report, the attacker moved through the building discharging his weapon repeatedly. The man then barricaded himself near the elevator.

“The man fired more shots and was found dead a short time later,” Auckland Police said.

“What happened is understandably alarming and we are reassuring the public that this incident is under control and is an isolated incident.”reads his report to the media.

The future of the Women’s World Cup

“It’s a terrible thing to happen in our city at a time when the rest of the world is watching us for football.we have to let them know that this is unusual, that this is not something that happens here, in fact I am surprised that it happened here,” New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told the country’s public media.

He said, No person associated with the Women’s World Cup has been affected. The development of the Cup, she says, will not be disrupted either.

The match between New Zealand and Norway, the first of the tournament, is scheduled to be played at 2 am (Colombian time).

