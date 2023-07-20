In an interview, the Minister of the Civil House compares the bloc’s parties to “fans” of a team that “is winning”

The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costasaid this Wednesday (July 19, 2023) that Centrão joined the government because “the government is working”. In an interview with “Jornal da Record”, he avoided talking about articulation problems in the National Congress and stated that the arrival of new “Political Forces” accelerates the implementation of public policies. “The president [Luís Inácio Lula da Silva] he has already said publicly that he is considering incorporating more political forces into his government. This is good because it demonstrates that the government is working, the people are realizing this and when the team is winning, the number of fans and people wanting to participate grows. The president will welcome new members of political forces to compose his government and improve its strength and streamline the implementation of public policies”Costa said.