A man died following a shooting which would have occurred this morning in Cernusco sul Naviglio in the Milan area. The events would have occurred around 11 in via Nino Besozzi. The dynamics remain to be clarified, being examined by the police. The deceased man, whose personal details are not known at the moment, was also found with cutting injuries. However, no gunshot wounds were found on the body.

He was injured in the accident even a 49 year old with a gunshot wound to leg and was transported in yellow code to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. A medical car, two ambulances and the police intervened.