Bayern Munich announced this Sunday that, during the Annual General Assembly, it was approved to permanently retire the number 5 to pay tribute to its legend Franz Beckenbauer. The ‘Kaiser’ died on January 7 at the age of 78.

The president of the Bavarian entity, Herbert Hainer, explained it this way: “The number 5 will be reserved for a unique legacy, because our club and our history are unimaginable without Franz.” Among those present were his wife, Heidi Beckenbauer, and his son Joel.

Hainer added that “this year Bayern has lost the greatest personality and legend in its history.” “Dear Franz, you made the entity what it is today: it is synonymous with the greatest possible success, a unique style and profound humanity. You achieved it as a player, coach, president and teammate. You gave the club the radiance with which it continues to impact today,” highlighted the current leader of the German team.

Franz Beckenbauer was the most important player in Bayern’s history and, for many, he was also the most transcendental footballer in German history. Without a doubt, he is the greatest exponent of the libero position. As a player, he won four Bundesliga, four German Cups, three European Cups, one Intercontinental Cup and one European Cup Winners’ Cup.

As a coach, he achieved a UEFA and a Bundesliga with the Bavarians. With the German team, he won a European Championship and a World Cup as a player; and as a coach he was also crowned in the World Cup.