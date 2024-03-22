Russian news agencies announced, on Friday evening, that gunfire was heard in a concert hall near the Russian capital, Moscow.

The media agency reported, citing emergency services, that the shooting incident occurred in the Crocus City Hall concert hall.

According to the agency, at least three people, wearing camouflage clothing, opened fire, wounding some people.

TASS news agency reported that an explosion occurred and a fire broke out in the building where the shooting occurred.