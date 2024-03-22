It certainly won't be an eighth place on a Friday that will make Pecco Bagnaia lose his smile. The Portimao weekend probably didn't start as the reigning world champion would have hoped, who opened the season in the Algarve last year with a double, but in the end the minimum objective of getting into Q2 was put on hold and Pecco he seems to have fairly clear ideas about the changes to be made to his Ducati tomorrow.

“Friday is always a day dedicated to work in the end and the important thing is to stay in the top 10. Unfortunately we threw away this morning's session because the track was dirty and we couldn't try anything, so it was practically useless” , Bagnaia said at the end of the day.

“We went a bit slowly and took a direction that wasn't the right one, so for tomorrow we already know how to move. Not having done the tests here, we understood that this bike needs something different than the GP23. Fortunately the 'We already understood, so tomorrow will be another story,' he added.

Speaking of differences with the GP23, the ancestor of his current bike had made him struggle a lot last year to find the right setting on each track. However, the tune seems to have changed with the GP24: “I must say that it's easier to identify the road, because the first real session was in the afternoon, so we already know where to go. Then maybe tomorrow morning we leave and that's not the case, but at the moment I It seems pretty clear and easy to understand what's needed.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In front of everyone is his teammate Enea Bastianini, but Marc Marquez also gave the sensation of having an enviable pace. However, there are others who have impressed the world champion: “Tomorrow we will certainly discover the values ​​better, but the KTMs seem to be in very good shape: it has never been a great track for them, instead both Miller and Binder are in front. I think they will be competitive , like the other Ducatis.”

Several drivers complained about the conditions in which they were sent onto the track this morning for the first free practice session, with the asphalt very dirty due to the rain that fell during the night. Bagnaia, however, preferred not to argue: “In the past there have also been much worse conditions, so we can also tolerate these things.”

Finally, he was asked what he was referring to in Qatar, after the victory in the long race, when he said that he prefers to work in silence and Pecco elaborated on the matter: “I prefer to speak with results rather than words. I know my potential , I know what I can do. But if on Friday, when I was 18th, I had said that on Sunday I could win, people would have thought I was crazy. So sometimes it's better to work in silence and be ready when it's time to reach the your goal.”