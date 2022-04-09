Ajman (Union)

Preparations continue for the launch of shooting competitions within the Ajman Sports Tournament, the final stages of which will be held from 14 to 16 Ramadan at Masfoot Shooting and Equestrian Club, amid a great demand for registration from the citizen participants, to enter the competition to show their skills and compete for prizes, where the top three receive in The three tournament categories get medals and valuable prizes.

The Supreme Organizing Committee confirmed its readiness to organize the event, and approved the tournament program, which is divided into three categories, shooting “single men” for 16 years and over, shooting “men’s teams” for “men’s teams” for ages 18 and over, in addition to shooting saktoun shotguns. Women’s teams for ages 16 and over.

On the other hand, excitement continued in the football competitions, as the Amiri Diwan won a big victory over the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation 6-1, to take second place in the first group with 4 points, behind the Department of Municipality and Planning the leader, and Ali Al-Mosafri won the match star award, and in the group The second Ajman University team beat the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security 3-1, and Youssef Safi was chosen as the star of the match. With 6 points, the Department of Economic Development settled its match with the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments by winning 3-1 in a match in which Abdullah Ali Al-Jamhi won the Man of the Match award. The Department of Economic Development ranked third behind the General Administration of Civil Defense and the Transport Authority, while the authority remained General of Islamic Affairs without points.

The second round of volleyball competitions witnessed the victory of the Dubai youth over the Cheetahs 2-0, and the civil defense over the Olympic Academy 2-1 for the third group, while Al-Akram won over Al-Shabab 2-0, and the volleyball champions defeated Al-Nasr 2-1 in the fourth group.