The Swede will not yet be available for the trip to Emilia but will try to return for the next match against Salernitana
Genoa – Sampdoria at work this morning, April 9, in Bogliasco to prepare for the match scheduled Monday evening at the Dall’Ara against Bologna.
Also today Ekdal has done individual work: Swedish will not yet be available for the trip to Emilia but he will try to return for the next match against Salernitana.
SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS
#Sampdoria #Ekdal #works
Leave a Reply