The Swede will not yet be available for the trip to Emilia but will try to return for the next match against Salernitana

In the center of the photo: Albin Ekdal, Sampdoria midfielder, embraces his Sampdoria team-mates after the victory in Venice. (Archive).

Genoa – Sampdoria at work this morning, April 9, in Bogliasco to prepare for the match scheduled Monday evening at the Dall’Ara against Bologna.

Also today Ekdal has done individual work: Swedish will not yet be available for the trip to Emilia but he will try to return for the next match against Salernitana.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS